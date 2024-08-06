Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1479 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

