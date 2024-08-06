2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.

