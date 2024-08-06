Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place May 2, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1479 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
