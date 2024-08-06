Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4175 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Bolivia 1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

