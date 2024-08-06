Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1786 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1786 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4175 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
