1 Escudo 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)