Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1782 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1782 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1782 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1782 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search