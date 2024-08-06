Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,575. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
