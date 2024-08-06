Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,575. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1780 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search