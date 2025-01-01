Catalog
Australia
Period:
1837-1936
1837-1936
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Coins of Australia 1898
Sovereign 1898 S Veiled head
Average price 550 $
550 $
Sales 0
0
57
Sovereign 1898 M Veiled head
Average price 610 $
610 $
Sales 2
2
217
