flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Coins of Australia 1898

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1898 S Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1898 S Veiled head
Sovereign 1898 S Veiled head
Average price550 $
Sales
057
Obverse Sovereign 1898 M Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1898 M Veiled head
Sovereign 1898 M Veiled head
Average price610 $
Sales
2217
Category
Year
Search