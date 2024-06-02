flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Casa de Subastas de Madrid

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,548,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1898
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (57)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateFebruary 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2022
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 31, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1898 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark S is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

