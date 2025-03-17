flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,509,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1898
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:610 USD
Average price (PROOF):57000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (215)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 52,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 18, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateOctober 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1898 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark M is 610 USD for regular strike and 57000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1898 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

