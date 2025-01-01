flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Coins of Australia 1897

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Average price680 $
Sales
067
Obverse Sovereign 1897 M Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1897 M Veiled head
Sovereign 1897 M Veiled head
Average price750 $
Sales
1274
Obverse Half Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Reverse Half Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Half Sovereign 1897 S Veiled head
Average price280 $
Sales
046
