Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,130,565

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1897
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:750 USD
Average price (PROOF):24000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (273)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place May 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 12, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1897 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark M is 750 USD for regular strike and 24000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

