AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC230,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1897
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:280 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Via - May 6, 2022
SellerVia
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1897 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark S is 280 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1897 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

