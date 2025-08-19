flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,914,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:610 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 6, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1893 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M is 610 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

