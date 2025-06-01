flag
Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,649,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 570 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1893 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 610 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1893 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

