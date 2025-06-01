flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,942,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1884
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:850 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (246)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 540 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1884 M WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW is 850 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
