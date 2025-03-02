flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,815,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1872
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:580 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (70)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,650. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 7, 2024
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 7, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - January 18, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1872 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 580 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1872 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1872All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions