Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,915,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1887
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:580 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (184)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 24, 2025
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 694 USD
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1887 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 580 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1887 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

