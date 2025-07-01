flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,171,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1878
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6904 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Schulman - July 1, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rauch - March 29, 2025
SellerRauch
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateMay 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1878 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 650 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

