AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,122,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1875
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.

Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 604 USD
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
SellerCMA Auctions
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 22, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
SellerSpink
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1875 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1875 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

