AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,373,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1874
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (86)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1874 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1874 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

