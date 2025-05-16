flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1884
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2900 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 30, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 30, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction CNG - August 12, 2015
SellerCNG
DateAugust 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 30, 2015
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1884 M "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M is 2900 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1884 "Coat of arms" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

