AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1859 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC341,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1859
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Classical Numismatic Gallery auction for EUR 39,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2240 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
SellerStack's
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 17, 2020
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJune 27, 2019
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Warin Global Investments - December 18, 2017
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateDecember 18, 2017
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
SellerCayón
DateApril 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 2, 2015
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1859?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1859 is 1400 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1859?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1859 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1859?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1859 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

