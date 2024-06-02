flag
Sovereign 1919 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1919 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1919 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC514,257

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1919
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (42)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1919 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 11, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - July 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1919 M at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1919 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1919 with mark M is 900 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1919 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1919 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1919 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

