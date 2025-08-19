flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1918 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,812,884

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1918
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (156)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1918 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1918 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1918 with mark P is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1918 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1918 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1918 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

