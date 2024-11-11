flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1916 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1916 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1916 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,096,771

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1916
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:820 USD
Auction Prices (63)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1916 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 603 USD
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 476 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1916 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1916 with mark P is 820 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1916 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1916 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

