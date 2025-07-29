flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1916 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1916 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1916 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,273,643

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1916
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:870 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1916 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (42)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1916 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
SellerJesús Vico
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1916 M at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1916 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1916 with mark M is 870 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1916 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1916 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1916 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

