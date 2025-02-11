flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1915 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1915 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1915 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,373,596

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1915 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (49)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1915 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 17, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 P at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1915 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1915 with mark P is 550 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1915 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1915 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

