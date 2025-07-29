flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1915 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1915 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1915 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,346,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:730 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1915 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (185)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1915 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Goldberg - July 30, 2025
SellerGoldberg
DateJuly 30, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1915 S at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1915 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1915 with mark S is 730 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1915 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1915 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1915 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

