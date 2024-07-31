flag
Sovereign 1914 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1914 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1914 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,815,996

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:480 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1914 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (76)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1914 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction NOONANS - July 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1914 P at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1914 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1914 with mark P is 480 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1914 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1914 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1914 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

