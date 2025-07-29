flag
Sovereign 1912 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1912 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1912 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,469,257

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1912 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (102)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1912 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1912 M at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1912 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1912 with mark M is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1912 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1912 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1912 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

