AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1912 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC278,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1912 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1912 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 490. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
SellerLugdunum
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Australia Half Sovereign 1912 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1912 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1912 with mark S is 360 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1912 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1912 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1912 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1912 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

