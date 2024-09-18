Catalog
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Dessau
1867
Anhalt-Dessau
Period:
1839-1869
1839-1869
Leopold Frederick
1839-1869
Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1867
Copper
Copper coins
3 Pfennig 1867 B
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
11
1 Pfennig 1867 B
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
5
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction
Sep 18, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
