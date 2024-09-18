Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1867

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B
3 Pfennig 1867 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B
1 Pfennig 1867 B
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
