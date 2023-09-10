Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

3 Pfennig 1867 B (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

