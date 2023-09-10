Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
3 Pfennig 1867 B (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
