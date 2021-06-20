1 Pfennig 1867 B (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)