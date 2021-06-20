Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
1 Pfennig 1867 B (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
