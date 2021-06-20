Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1867 B (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

