Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1859

Silver coins

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A
Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Silber Groschen 1859 A
Reverse Silber Groschen 1859 A
Silber Groschen 1859 A
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 6
