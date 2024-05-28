Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Silber Groschen 1859 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

