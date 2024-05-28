Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Silber Groschen 1859 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
