Silber Groschen 1859 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) VF (1)