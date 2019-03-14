Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1859 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau silver coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search