2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
