Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1856

Silver coins

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A
Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A
1 Pfennig 1856 A
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 17
