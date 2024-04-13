1 Pfennig 1856 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

