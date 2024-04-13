Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1856 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1856 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau copper coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search