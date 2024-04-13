Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
1 Pfennig 1856 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search