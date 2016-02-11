Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
