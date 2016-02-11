Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1856 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau silver coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search