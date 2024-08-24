Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1861

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1861 A
Reverse Thaler 1861 A
Thaler 1861 A
Average price 240 $
Sales
1 205
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A
1/6 Thaler 1861 A
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 80
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Auction Sep 26, 2024
