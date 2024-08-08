Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
