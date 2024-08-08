Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - May 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 A at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
