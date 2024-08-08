Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (20) AU (56) XF (98) VF (12) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) PL (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

