1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (20) AU (18) XF (22) VF (4) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) VF35 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4)

