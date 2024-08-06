1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
