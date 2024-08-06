Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/6 Thaler 1861 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place April 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/6 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

