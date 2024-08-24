Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1855

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 A
Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 A
2 Thaler 1855 A
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse Thaler 1855 A
Reverse Thaler 1855 A
Thaler 1855 A
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 360
Aug 24, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
