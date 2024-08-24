Catalog
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Bernburg
1855
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period:
1806-1862
1806-1862
Alexius Frederick Christian
1806-1831
Alexander Karl
1834-1862
Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1855
Silver
Silver coins
All
Silver
Silver coins
2 Thaler 1855 A
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
58
Thaler 1855 A
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
360
Best offers
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period
1806-1862
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period
1806-1862
Alexius Frederick Christian
1806-1831
Alexander Karl
1834-1862
