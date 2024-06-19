Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

2 Thaler 1855 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (24)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (3)
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

