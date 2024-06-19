Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
2 Thaler 1855 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (24)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
