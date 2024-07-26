Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1855 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (360)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cambi Aste (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Gärtner (9)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (27)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (35)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (40)
  • UBS (6)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (39)
  • WCN (5)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 760 PLN
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexander Karl Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1855 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg silver coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search