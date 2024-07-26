Thaler 1855 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

