Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1855 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (360)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
