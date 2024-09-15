Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1827

Silver coins

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827
1/24 Thaler 1827
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 16

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1827
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1827
1 Pfennig 1827
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 12
