1/24 Thaler 1827 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1) No grade (11)