Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1/24 Thaler 1827 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
