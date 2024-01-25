Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/24 Thaler 1827 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

