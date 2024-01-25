Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1827 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

