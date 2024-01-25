Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1 Pfennig 1827 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1827
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
