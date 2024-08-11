Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1809

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1809 HS
Reverse Thaler 1809 HS
Thaler 1809 HS
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Gulden 1809 HS
Reverse Gulden 1809 HS
Gulden 1809 HS
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search