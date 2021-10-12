Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Gulden 1809 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
