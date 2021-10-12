Gulden 1809 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6)