Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Gulden 1809 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Gulden 1809 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Gulden 1809 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1809 HS at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

