Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1809 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- WAG (2)
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search