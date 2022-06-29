Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1809 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Thaler 1809 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Thaler 1809 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Felzmann - September 6, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date September 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1809 HS at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

